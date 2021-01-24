The Archbishop of the Cape Coast Archdiocese, Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has called on Ghanaians to forgive late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“Beloved, if there is one legacy of Jerry which we can uphold, let us foremost forgive him for what in our eye and estimation see seemingly excesses in his utterances and doing…,” he added.

NDC

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle made the appeal at the Requiem mass held for the late former President at the Holy Spirit Cathedral as part of the four-day state funeral in his honour.

“….he was maybe unknowingly an instrument of God and how this omniscient God was using Jerry as one of his instruments to fulfill history with Jerry…,” he stated.

Late Jerry Rawlings will on Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26, be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre for various interest groups and the entire citizenry to have an opportunity to pay their last respects.