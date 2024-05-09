Forestry Commission taskforce allegedly destroys Chief’s farm, beats workers

Asante Akyem Agogo Gyasehene, Nana Agyei Frimpong, has alleged that a taskforce from the Forestry Commission destroyed his crop farm and assaulted his workers.
According to him, the taskforce invaded his farm at Bebuso, claiming ownership of the land and seized the motorbikes of his workers.
Nana Agyei Frimpong said he inherited the land from his forefathers and had been farming on it for years.
He could not fathom why the supposed taskforce from the Forestry Commission did not engage him before taking action.
However, speaking to Adom News, the Assistant Manager of the Asante Akyem Forestry Commission, Charles Ackom, denied the allegations.
