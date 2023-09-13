The Bono Regional Forestry Commission has intercepted 21 trucks loaded with stolen wood from various reserves in the enclave.

Out of the 21 trucks, 11 had no documents on their loads.

The remaining trucks, which had documents, however, had additional wood stolen from the reserve; hence, the documents did not cover them.

The Regional Forestry Commission Manager, Augustine Gyedu, confirmed this in an interview with Adom News.

Mr Gyedu said some of the confiscated wood would be given to the Bono Regional Coordinating Council to produce furniture for schools in the area.

The Regional Sports Authority will also be given some to renovate the stands at Sunyani Coronation Park, while the remaining will be sold.

He, however, said their staff are now afraid to enter the reserves to arrest the illegal operators due to continuous attacks.

In light of this, Mr. Gyedu said they have embarked on road patrols to inspect and intercept wood in possession of illegal chainsaw operators, and that is yielding results.

Meanwhile, the Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has warned illegal chainsaw operators to halt their operations or blame themselves for any consequences.

ALSO READ: