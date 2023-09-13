The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has undertaken a major reshuffle including a transfer of the Western Regional Director and others after the quarry explosion in Shama last Sunday.

A letter dated Wednesday, September 13, 2023, signed by the Executive Director, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online has asked the Western Regional Director to move to Accra for re-assignment.

The Central Regional Director is to take over responsibilities in the Western Region. Other Regional Directors including the Ashanti Regional Director have also been reshuffled.

The Ashanti Regional Director has been moved to Accra.

Meanwhile, the EPA in collaboration with the police have mounted a search for the co-owner of the quarry which exploded in Shama last Sunday.

The other owner, said to be a Chinese national reportedly died in the explosion.

Through the Assembly member of the area, the EPA has been able to speak to some workers who said they were not on the site at the time of the incident.

They have however provided the telephone numbers of the co-owner, a Ghanaian national, who is reportedly in Accra.

The Executive Secretary of the EPA, Henry Kokofu said they were able to reach him on phone last Sunday but his telephone lines have since gone off and he is currently at large.