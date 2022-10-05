The Forestry Commission says the Minerals Commission may go ahead and process documents of Akonta Mining Limited for its permit entry into the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve.

This was contained in a letter intercepted by Adomonline.com dated August 5, 2022, and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission.

The letter signed by the Forestry Commission CEO noted the outfit in principle has no objection to mining.

However, the processing of Akonta Mining’s document, the letter stated, was subject to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Minister.

This comes a few days after the Minerals Commission of Ghana revealed that Akonta Mining Limited has no mining lease, mineral right, and/or permit to undertake any mining operation in the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve or any other reserve.

The Commission explained the mineral leases granted to Akonta Mining Limited fall outside the Tano Nimri Reserve, and thus documents purporting to indicate otherwise should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

The Commission, however, noted that Akonta Mining Ltd indeed has a pending application dated August 25, 2022, for a Mining Lease over an area within the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve.