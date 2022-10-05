President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday meet the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on the galamsey menace in the country.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 am at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The meeting is expected to find solutions to address the devastation the menace is causing to Ghana’s waterbodies, cocoa farms and forest reserves.

This comes a few days after the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, blamed Chiefs, District Chief Executives, regional authorities and opinion leaders for the worsening state of illegal mining in Ghana.

The Minister bemoaned it was unfair for local authorities to feign ignorance when they notice these illegalities happening.

He made these comments at the 40th Anniversary celebration of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Renewable Natural Resources faculty.

Mr Jinapor, therefore, called on all and sundry, particularly local authorities to play an active part in ending the canker once and for all.