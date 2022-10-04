The Minerals Commission of Ghana has reiterated that Akonta Mining Limited has no mining lease, mineral right, and/or permit to undertake any mining operation in the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve or any other reserve.

According to the Commission, the mineral leases granted to Akonta Mining Limited fall outside the Tano Nimri Reserve, and thus documents purporting to indicate otherwise should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Akonta Mining Limited has two mining leases in the Samreboi area, granted following a Reconnaissance Licence granted on 15th June, 2011 and a Prospecting Licence granted on 31st December, 2012.

“These are: Mining lease over an area in Samreboi, dated 23rd July 2021, (the Lease in circulation); and Mining lease over an area in Abokoase dated 23rd July, 2021,” the Minerals Commission said in a press release dated October 3.

The Commission, however, revealed that Akonta Mining Ltd indeed has a pending application dated August 25, 2022, for a Mining Lease over an area within the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve.

“That application has not been determined by the Minister, who is mandated by law, to grant or refuse such applications.”

Meanwhile, the Commission says steps are currently being undertaken to enforce the Minister’s directive for the immediate withdrawal of Akonta Mining Ltd from the Tano Nimri Reserve.