Premier League Nottingham Forest face a replay against League One Blackpool after coming from behind to avoid defeat in the FA Cup third round.

Forest academy graduate Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel gave Blackpool an unlikely lead at the City Ground with a powerful diving header before Albie Morgan doubled their advantage just two minutes later.

Nicolas Dominguez reduced the deficit before the break as he headed home a Gonzalo Montiel cross.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser after the restart and Morgan Gibbs-White thundered an excellent finish into the top corner from the edge of the box to restore parity.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side ramped up the pressure in the final third but could not find a winning goal.

Ryan Yates came closest to finding a breakthrough but his header was saved at close range by Daniel Grimshaw, while Chris Wood could not meet a late a Callum Hudson-Odoi cut-back at the far post.

Blackpool, who are eighth in the third tier, struggled to make an impression in the second half. They had just three shots to Forest’s 17 across the game and only had 29.5% of the possession.

The draw for the fourth round takes place on Monday.