Movement of motorists was heavily impeded Thursday morning at the Kpone Barrier portion of the main Tema-Aflao N1 road due to flood waters following an early morning downpour.

Some motorists and their passengers complained of staying in gridlocks between two and five hours before making their way out of the situation.

Joy News’ Carlos Calony who toured the affected areas said the floods blocked the road in front of the Bel-Acqua Bottling Company where commuters virtually sailed through running waters.

The main Accra –Tema Motorway did not fare any better, as the rains forced a heavy gridlock that ensured vehicles moved at a snail’s pace.

