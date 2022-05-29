The Police have arrested some five suspects who allegedly attacked a gold dealer at Adukrom near Kyebi in the Eastern region.

A police intelligence report said: “On 24/05/22, Regional Intelligence Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command picked intelligence that Armed robbers have attacked a gold dealer at Adukrom near Kibi and were heading towards Kumasi.

“The team quickly mounted surveillance on the Accra Kumasi Highway. On 25/05/2022 at about 0100hrs, the team intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser with trade Plate Number DV 4142 F with five persons on board including the driver namely Adams Awal- 32, Ibrahim Hamidou, Akwasi Anokye from Niger- aged 50, Inusah Moro- 28, Nasiru Salifu – 32 and Kwadwo Amponsah – 31”.

The report added: “The car was forced to stop since the occupants were showing resistance. Two of the tyres were subsequently deflated. An instant search conducted in the car in their presence revealed one AK 47 assault rifle with number 12142372 plus two magazines loaded with twenty- four (24) rounds of ammunition, one python Revolver pistol, eight (8) BB live cartridges, nine (9) gold nuggets and cash the sum of nine thousand and seventy-seven Ghana cedis. (Ghc 9077.00). The suspects are detained and exhibits including Toyota Land cruiser vehicle impounded for investigations”.

