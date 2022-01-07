Snoring is an annoying condition, but most importantly it can be a sign of ill health.

You may not realise this, but your snoring can disrupt the quality of sleep of your partner and can lead to fatigue and irritability.

This condition can be caused due to several reasons and being overweight is one of them. If you are a mild and occasional snorer, then it is not a problem.

But snoring, combined with extended breathing stoppages are mostly associated with cardiovascular disease risk and requires immediate medical attention.

In case you are a mild snorer then instead of trying those weird gadgets available in the market or wearing those uncomfortable masks, try these five natural home remedies.

Ginger and honey tea

Ginger is the most common household item. It is a superfood that can cure almost anything – from an upset stomach, weight loss, heart problems to common cough and cold.

Ginger acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent and increases saliva secretion, which soothes the throat and provides relief from snoring.

Drinking ginger and honey tea twice a day is perfect to get rid of the problem of snoring.

Garlic, onion and horseradish

Having strong aromatic foods like garlic, onion and horseradish prevent drying of the nose and reduce congestion.

A study also claims that these food products also decrease swelling in the tonsils and prevent sleep apnea.

You can either chew the garlic/onion/horseradish before going to bed if you do not care about the smell or can even add it to your dinner.

Pineapple, bananas and oranges

The best way to get rid of snoring is by improving the quality of your sleep and this can be achieved by increasing the amount of melatonin produced in the body.

Melatonin is a hormone that makes us sleepy and the effective way to do this is by eating foods that contain high amounts of it.

Pineapple, bananas and oranges are high in melatonin content and you can have them to stop snoring.

Soy milk

You might be shocked to know that dairy products can also cause snoring as it increases phlegm.

This happens because some particular proteins of cow milk can cause mild to severe allergic reactions, which promote congestion and close the nasal passages and increase snoring.

Swap your cow milk with soy milk or non-dairy milk for relief.

Extra virgin olive oil

Sipping some extra virgin olive oil before going to bed can also smoothen up the airways. It also prevents the throat muscles from blocking the throat when you sleep.