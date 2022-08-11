Check out three home remedies that work for tooth ache on this episode of Pulse Daily

Tooth decay and cavities are about the most common oral health problems as they occur in adults and young alike.

Certain factors can increase the risk of getting cavities, including foods that cling to your teeth for a long time, frequent snacking or sipping, poor oral hygiene, not getting enough fluoride, dry mouth, worn fillings or dental devices amongst many others.

It is always important to see a dentist where oral issues arise but these home remedies also help (note that its best to see your dentist if symptoms persist) Check on home remedies for tooth decay and cavities.

1. Salt

Salt can also be used to treat cavities due to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It can reduce inflammation, ease pain, draw out any infection and prevent growth of bacteria in the mouth.

Dissolve 1 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Swish a mouthful of this solution around in your mouth for 1 minute, concentrating on the affected tooth. Follow this treatment three times a day until your symptoms subside.

Alternatively, mix 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a little mustard oil or lemon juice to make a paste. Massage the gums gently with this paste for a few minutes, then gargle with warm water. Repeat twice daily for a few days to kill bacteria.

2. Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is an age-old practice that can reduce cavities as well as bleeding gums and bad breath. It helps clean the mouth of harmful bacteria that are responsible for different types of dental problems.

Put 1 tablespoon of sesame oil in your mouth.

Gently swish it around for about 20 minutes.

Spit it out. Avoid gargling or swallowing the oil.

Rinse your mouth out with warm water. Use salt water for added antimicrobial benefits.

Brush your teeth as usual.

Do this daily in the morning, on an empty stomach.

This can also be done with sunflower or coconut oil.

3. Garlic

Being rich in antibacterial as well as antibiotic properties, garlic is often recommended for tooth decay and cavities. It can also provide respite from pain and promote healthier gums and teeth.

Prepare a paste from 3 to 4 crushed garlic cloves and 1/4 teaspoon of rock salt. Apply it on the infected tooth. Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing with a mouthwash. Do this twice daily for a few weeks to reduce cavities.

You can also rub garlic oil on the affected tooth to get quick relief from pain due to a cavity.

Eating raw garlic regularly can also provide effective results.