SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Third Round Proper action from the FA Cup, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 7 to Monday 10 January 2022.

The entry of Premier League teams into the FA Cup starts on the evening of Friday 7 January, with Manchester City heading to The County Ground to take on hosts Swindon Town, who play in League Two (fourth tier).

“It is a huge draw for all of the town, for all of our loyal fans and we haven’t been in the Third Round for over 10 years,” said Swindon CEO Rob Angus. “I remember the last time at home against Wigan, we won that one and it was pretty much a full house, so it is great to be in the Third Round and to have a home tie against one of the biggest clubs in the world and the current Premier League leaders.

“It will be an amazing day and an amazing game. It will be a shot in the arm financially. We’ve inherited a very, very difficult position with £4.5 million worth of debt, we’ve made good progress but we’ve still got £2.5 million worth of debt to work through and legal battles and issues to work through. This will be a big help.”

The pick of ‘David v Goliath’ clashes on Saturday 8 January sees Chelsea welcome Chesterfield of the National League (fifth tier) to Stamford Bridge. “You put so many hours in. I want to spend time with my family and my young son. You miss so much while putting the extra hours in but they are worth it for this,” said Chesterfield manager James Rowe.

Saturday also sees one all Premier League clash, as Leicester City welcome Watford – and former manager Claudio Ranieri – to the King Power Stadium, while other key clashes on the day include Millwall hosting Crystal Palace for a London derby, Everton facing a tricky game away to Hull City, and Newcastle United welcoming Cambridge United to St. James Park.

Sunday 9 January sees further a ‘David v Goliath’ game as Liverpool host League One (third tier) side Shrewsbury, while Arsenal face a tricky clash away to Championship club and former heavyweight of the English game, Nottingham Forest.

The round wraps up on Monday 10 January with a clash at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Aston Villa, with the latter’s manager Steven Gerrard no doubt looking to inflict some pain on the Red Devils.

FA Cup broadcast details, 7-10 January 2022

All times CAT

Friday 7 January

22:00: Swindon Town v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Saturday 8 January

14:30: Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

14:30: Millwall v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

14:30: Bristol City v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

14:30: Burnley v Huddersfield Town – LIVE on SuperSport PSL

17:00: Leicester v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Port Vale v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Newcastle United v Cambridge United – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

17:00: West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

19:30: Chelsea v Chesterfield – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

19:30: Swansea City v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Hull City v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport PSL

19:45: Yeovil Town v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

Sunday 9 January

16:00: Liverpool v Shrewsbury – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Charlton Athletic v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: West Ham United v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

19:15: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Monday 10 January