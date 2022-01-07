Aston Villa have agreed a deal to bring in former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The deal, which is subject to a medical and a work permit being granted, includes an option to buy the 29-year-old Brazil international.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in a £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018.

However, he has not had the expected impact and Barca are keen to move him on to lighten their wage bill.

Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham were also linked with a move for Coutinho.

The playmaker, who has scored 26 goals in 106 appearances for the Catalans, has 18 months to run on his Nou Camp contract, which expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

His move reunites him with Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who was his captain at Liverpool.

Gerrard, who described his former team-mate as a “special footballer” on Thursday, and Coutinho were key parts of the Liverpool side who fell just short of winning the Premier League title in 2014.

Coutinho scored 41 Premier League in 152 appearances for Liverpool, who he joined in a £8.5m move from Inter Milan in January 2013.