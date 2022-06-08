Residents of Assin Fosu Nsuakye in the Assin Fosu municipality of the Central region had to deal with the horrific sight of a five-month-old foetus dumped at a refuse site.

The aborted baby, believed to be a boy, was found dead with the placenta.

It had a handkerchief with blood stains which seems to be one of the materials that aided the illegal act but nobody has claimed responsibility of the act yet.

However, the Assin Fosu District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Cephas Arthur and his officers from CID and DOVVSU have commenced an investigation into the matter.

The foetus has also been buried by Assin Fosu environmental department.