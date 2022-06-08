Leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour, was not mincing words when he sent a strong warning to Ghanaians over his unending cheating allegations.

Reports were rife that Rev Obofour has taken in a second wife after over a decade of wedding Queen Ciara with whom he has five children.

Despite debunking all of such claims, the tag seems to still be hanging on his neck by bloggers who claim to have evidence of his secret union.

Reacting to the latest allegations, the pastor threw nobility to the wind and described his denigrators as “fools and animals”.

According to him, he is tired of being an easy target and he cannot sit back and watch his reputation soiled.

Rev Obofour has threatened to make one of the bloggers a scape goat in the shortest time.