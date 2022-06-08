Black Stars and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, says his goal against Nigeria during the second leg World Cup qualifier in Abuja is the best moment of his football career soo far.

Ghana was on the verge of missing out on a second consecutive FIFA World Cup with a defeat to rivals, Nigeria, and the tales of a very poor AFCON showing only two months prior, did little to allay the fears of a football-crazy nation.

The Black Stars after an impressive performance in the first leg of the tie which ended goalless in Kumasi , had a slim chance of making the Mundial with a trip to the dreaded Moshood Abiola Stadium in Nigeria next .

William Troost-Elong scored from the penalty spot to cancel out Partey’s early opener, but the Black Stars in a very disciplined defensive performance, ensured Partey’s goal was all they needed to make the World Cup in Qatar and Thomas Partey recounted the goal with absolute joy in an exclusive with JoySports.

“I’ll say it’s the most important goal in my career at the moment. It’s a goal that took us to the World Cup so I feel happy, the whole team feels happy and the country is happy, so it’s a joy to be the one to score that goal. I feel blessed and I feel happy.”

Partey, Arsenal’s 5th most expensive transfer, after joining the London-based club from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £45m, has grown into a star at the Emirates.

This was apparent as Arsenal fans in Nigeria erupted into loud cheers when the midfielder stepped out of the team bus ahead of the game. However, their favorite player was the man who scored Ghana’s World Cup qualifying goal.

But Partey explained his loyalties are clearly defined.

“National team is different from club, this is Ghana against Nigeria. Whatever team they’re supporting I think that they leave that aside and support the country so at the moment I’m happy for my country. They were unlucky but I hope next four years they’ll be able to achieve their dreams.”

Ghana will play Portugal ,Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage of the World Cup later this year.