The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council has reacted to the uproar that has greeted Minister-Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson.

Traditional and social media have been inundated with reactions that have largely dwelt on the subject of Madam Koomson’s “English Proficiency” following her vetting.

However, the Council as a primary stakeholder in the fishing industry has described the reactions as misplaced.

”It is worth stating that the banal focus on English proficiency is misplaced and diverts attention from pertinent issues that arose from the exercise.

“As fishermen, our key concern and expectation is how the Minister-Designate intends to tackle niggling issues like Seiko, Light Fishing, the influx of foreign fishing vessels and the need for a foreign vessel to conduct scientific research among others. Thankfully, these and many more were addressed by her,” they said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

Admitting Madam Koomson, if approved by the Appointments Committee, will work with technocrats and industry players, they, however, noted the mastery of the English Language was not a sign of competence.

To them, the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament has a track record that shows she is capable of continuing the good works that were started by her predecessor, Mrs Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye.

“We believe that the President, His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who chose the effective outgoing Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye has in his wisdom chosen the Minister-Designate to fulfil his vision for the Fishing Industry; having assessed her competence on many fronts, including her performance as Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya Constituency and Former Minister responsible for Special Development Initiatives,” they eulogised.

They have since urged the media to create liberal conversations on how promises in the manifesto of the current government will be executed vis-à-vis the content of the vetting exercise.



