Nigerian pastor, Bishop Iyobosa Atoe and his wife, Rev. Mrs B. Atoe of Jesus Reigneth Chapel Inc, in Nigeria, have welcomed their first child after 25 years of marriage.

Mrs Atoe gave birth to a daughter, who they named Holy Ilelosamiuwa Diamond.

The dedication of Baby Diamond was held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Jesus Reigneth Chapel, Idanu street, Upper Ekehuan Road in Benin City.

