Rapper Yaa Pono, also known as Ponobio, has gently asked colleague musician Samini to step aside to allow him to continue his beef with Shatta Wale because it is not over yet.
Earlier, Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale were throwing jabs at each other until Samini came into the picture on Tuesday morning to steal Pono’s shine.
According to Samini, Shatta Wale isn’t at par with him with regards to music, hence he shouldn’t disrespect him in any way.
The dancehall duo went a long way to throw tantrums at each other until Yaa Pono returned with a gentle gesture and asked Samini to leave Shatta Wale for him.
@samini_dagaati pls pls dont come spoil my meat for me,, if @shattawalegh no finish his, with me, he no go do am with anyone, Yaa Pono tweeted.