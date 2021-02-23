Rapper Yaa Pono, also known as Ponobio, has gently asked colleague musician Samini to step aside to allow him to continue his beef with Shatta Wale because it is not over yet.

Earlier, Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale were throwing jabs at each other until Samini came into the picture on Tuesday morning to steal Pono’s shine.

According to Samini, Shatta Wale isn’t at par with him with regards to music, hence he shouldn’t disrespect him in any way.

You no fit handle my response my Gee … you de beg or what ? I comf bro. Make I stop ? If you jab #1KING👑 and the Wizdom starts to counter your foolishness don’t come trying to play around wi de ting … don’t test the king if you fear the sting 👑… still #1KING .. go die🕺🏾👑 https://t.co/ttSBW6hTyw — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) February 23, 2021

After all these years ,you are still speaking big grammar and not hit songs..



Kings fight they don’t talk like girls 😂

Enter studio Mek I dirty you left and right with proper Dancehall #LazyOlu — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 23, 2021

Lol e vex 😂.We Dey here wey you get everyting free cus of your kissass attitude and fanfool style. I Dey #wa Dey chill for now but I promise you a track on Friday 🤫 3 days of sleeplessness won’t hurt 😂😂😂.I never insulted your benefactor FYI .de jot high you 😂😂😂 read well https://t.co/gDExZ67OAa — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) February 23, 2021

The dancehall duo went a long way to throw tantrums at each other until Yaa Pono returned with a gentle gesture and asked Samini to leave Shatta Wale for him.

@samini_dagaati pls pls dont come spoil my meat for me,, if @shattawalegh no finish his, with me, he no go do am with anyone, Yaa Pono tweeted.