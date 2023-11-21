The Association of Boat Owners, Fishermen, and Fish Mongers along the Volta Lake have issued an ultimatum to the government, demanding immediate intervention to address critical issues affecting their livelihoods.

These concerns revolve around the supply of subsidized premix fuel and the recent flooding in the area due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

Highlighting their grievances, the Association emphasized that, the inadequate and irregular supply of subsidized premix fuel has been a pressing issue for nearly seven years.

In a press release, the Association said the scarcity has led to exorbitant prices in the black market, which is enriching just a few they alleged to be affiliated to the ruling party.

Moreover, the recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall and Burkina Faso Hydro Dam spillage has heightened their challenges. The increased water levels have impeded swift boat operations, posing risks to passengers and causing interruptions in transporting goods.

The Association, representing 126 large boats and 340 speed boats, stressed that their operations have become financially burdensome and there have been instances of boats running out of fuel mid-journey, endangering passengers.

In a bold move, the Association has given the government a 14-day ultimatum to rectify these issues.

If no action is taken within this period, they have warned of a drastic measure: a complete halt of boat operations along the Volta Lake.

The Association has also called for the provision of life jackets to ensure safety on the Lake, highlighting the urgency of the situation and the potential risks posed by continued inaction.

The Association remains hopeful that the government will swiftly intervene to avert a crisis that threatens the livelihoods of many relying on the Volta Lake for their daily sustenance.