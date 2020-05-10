As the world commemorates Mother’s Day today, I am pleased to join all well-wishers to wish mothers in Ghana and across the globe a Happy Mothers Day.

Today is indeed a day to celebrate motherhood and the invaluable contribution of mothers in maintaining the family and in making the world a better place for us to live in.

Today is also a day for recognising the inestimable support and love mothers have always given not only to their biological children but to the human race in general. Robert Browning was spot on when he posited that, “all love begins and ends with motherhood”.

Whilst celebrating the contributions of mothers to the development of our society and nations, I also wish to use this opportunity to call on all stakeholders in the country and beyond to use this day as a day of reflection on the plight of mothers particularly in this period of global health crisis occasioned by the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Even as I recognise that the government of President Akufo-Addo has, and continues to roll out several mitigating measures to ameliorate the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 protocols and in addressing the plight of mothers in general, I still believe that there is the need for more pragmatic interventions to further the cause of mothers in this part of our world.

Once again, I wish all mothers, all prospective mothers and indeed all women playing motherly roles in diverse ways, a joyous MOTHER’S DAY.

Thank you.

…Signed…

H.E. Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo