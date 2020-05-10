A pastor has been arrested for defiling five minors, including four siblings.

The 48-year-old Pastor Otobong Emerson of Believers Ministries incorporated at Upper Owina, off Evbuotubu, Benin, Edo State, was arrested for raping one Blessing, Doris, Rita, Igbinoba and Christabel.

All little girls aged between 6 and 11 years between the months of December 2019 to February 2020.



Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Chidi Nwabazor, said he had confessed to the crime, claiming that a spirit influenced him to do so.

“After sleeping with them several times, my conscience started judging me, so I went to confess to my G.O. I don’t know what pushed me. I don’t really know what’s wrong with me, I really feel sober for my deed.”

“It happened in my room. It was my conscience that made me report to my GO. I didn’t know it will turn this way” He said

