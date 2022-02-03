The Ghana National Fire Service in the Northern Region has prevented more than 20 shops in Tamale from engulfing in fire.

The fire, which began in the wee hours of Thursday morning, is said to have spread to other adjoining shops.

The inferno started at a restaurant and spread to two container stores near it, burning the property down to ashes.

Per information gathered, a lot of property including computers, generator, furniture, books among others were lost together with the three shops.

However, the timely intervention of the Fire Service Personnel saved over 20 shops on the stretch from lighting up.

The two fire tenders which were brought to the scene ran out of water, but the personnel managed to put out the fire while back-up was called for.

Speaking with Adom News, the spokesperson of the Ghana National Fire Service in the region, ADOII Baba Hudu, said their focus was to protect other shops.

He said with minimal efforts, his men were able to manage the situation while restoring calm among the charged victims.

Baba Hudu added that, the Service’s major challenges in the region is water and maintenance work.