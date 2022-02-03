A middle aged woman has been giving a chilling account of how she was abducted by two men in a taxi cab and assaulted for a long period as her assailants forced her to give her mobile money account details in an attempt to move all her funds.
Spotting a swollen face, blood-shot eye and bruises on her body, the woman, who is a teacher in Kumasi, tearfully told Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah how a network problem on Monday prevented her abductors from withdrawing all her bank’s savings.
But she says this infuriated them to beat her even harder, taking her on a roller coaster for over an hour.
She took the taxi with the two men on board at the Unity Oil area close to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
A formal complaint has been filed with the Asokwa police and she has been given a medical form to be examined by a doctor.
