A middle aged woman has been giving a chilling account of how she was abducted by two men in a taxi cab and assaulted for a long period as her assailants forced her to give her mobile money account details in an attempt to move all her funds.

Spotting a swollen face, blood-shot eye and bruises on her body, the woman, who is a teacher in Kumasi, tearfully told Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah how a network problem on Monday prevented her abductors from withdrawing all her bank’s savings.

But she says this infuriated them to beat her even harder, taking her on a roller coaster for over an hour.

She took the taxi with the two men on board at the Unity Oil area close to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

A formal complaint has been filed with the Asokwa police and she has been given a medical form to be examined by a doctor.

