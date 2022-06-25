Fire has razed down a 10 bedroom compound house at Dwase-Praso in the Asante Akyem central in the Asante Region.

The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday morning.

The fire destroyed property worth thousands of cedis as occupants had nothing to salvage.

It took firefighters several hours to douse the inferno though no casualties were recorded.

The Konongo fire station officer, Anthony K. Barnes, disclosed to Adom News that the fire started from one room in the house and quickly spread to other parts.

The cause is, however, not immediately known.

