The Ashaiman market was on Sunday, September 10 gutted by fire. The unfortunate incident is reported to have destroyed over 40 shops.

Even though no casualties were recorded, it took an extraordinary amount of work for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel to douse the fire.

Firefighters from the Motorway, Tema Metro, and Tema Industrial Area Fire Stations and two water tankers from Tema RHQ and GHAPOHA Fire Department battled the inferno.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, although authorities have already taken precautionary measures.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) subsequently disconnected power to the affected area.

