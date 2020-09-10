Shop owners are in a state of wailing after part of Dome market was razed by fire Thursday morning.

A witness, speaking to Adom News, said she was informed flames and smoke had taken over the market and upon reaching there at 3:30 am, some shops were already destroyed.

Container worth of clothes, wigs, books, electrical and foodstuff were burnt beyond recognition.

But for the timely arrival of the National Fire Service, the whole market would have been burnt down.

Dome market queen, Felicia Amui, admitted the market is prone to fire, but the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



