A raging fire has destroyed a compound house and wooden structures meant for remedial classes for Senior High School (SHS) students at Bubuashie in the Greater Accra Region.

The structures, according to reports, are located behind the Accra Academy SHS.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. It occurred at about 9:30 am on Friday while lessons were in session.

No casualties were, however, recorded though computers and other property worth thousands of cedis have been destroyed.

An officer with the Public Relations unit of the Ghana National Fire Service, Alex King Nartey, narrated they received a distress call at about 9:35 am and rushed to the scene.

“Our plant at Circle was quickly dispatched to the scene and around 10:02 am, we arrived at the scene and upon assessment, we realised we needed reinforcement, so we called for an appliance from our headquarters and they arrived at 10:12am and together, we were able to put off the fire,” he stated.

He indicated investigations have commenced to establish the cause of the fire.

