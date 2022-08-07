Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has teamed up with Bongo Flava star, Young Dee, also known as Young Daresalama, to release his first East African collaboration.

The hit song titled: ‘Sio Simple’ was recorded in Tanzania and marks the beginning of Gambo’s ambitious agenda to position himself as a continental superstar.

Produced by Tanzania’s award-winning music producer, Mr T Touch, ‘Sio Simple’ is a follow-up to Gambo’s highly successful ‘Settle’ track which featured Kechi.

‘Sio Simple‘ has been made available for streaming on major platforms, including YouTube.

Gambo recently embarked on his maiden tour of East Africa.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Unsung Act of The Year 2022 arrived in Tanzania on July 11, 2022.

His tour of Tanzania ended on July 25. Gambo and Young Daresalama kept themselves busy in the studio, recording the ‘Sio Simple’ song, which is highly likely to take over the airwaves in Ghana and Tanzania.

As part of the itinerary for his visit to Tanzania, Gambo, the ‘Kwacha’ and ‘Drip’ hitmaker toured many media outlets.

His record label, BlackMob, facilitated his historical tour of East Africa.

The ‘Boys Aye Wild’ and ‘Settle’ rapper used the tour to market himself to East African music lovers as well as promote the music industry of Ghana.

About a month ago, Gambo released his banger titled ‘Settle’ featuring Ghanaian music duo Kechi.

The wedding anthem, ‘Settle’ has garnered over 655,000 views on YouTube alone and fared very well on other major streaming platforms.