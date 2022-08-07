Management of the University of Ghana has officially responded to a clash between students from Mensah Sarbah Hall and Commonwealth Hall.



According to the university’s management, students found to have broken any law would be severely and appropriately punished.



In a statement dated August 6, 2022, and signed by the Registrar of the University, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, the authorities acknowledged the clash between the two halls on campus and outrightly condemned all such practices.



“Management of the University has noted with concern, yet another series of clashes between students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls, which occurred late in the evening of Friday August 5th, and in the early morning hours of Saturday August 6th, 2022.



“Management condemns these needless acts of violence that have led to injuries and destruction of property, and calls on students of the two halls to immediately halt any planned continuation of these acts,” part of the statement read.



The statement added that it has commenced investigations into the violent clash, and perpetrators from both halls would be made to face the music.





