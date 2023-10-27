The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on behalf of staff at the ministry, has supported the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage with GH₵2 million.

The Finance Minister made the donation when he led a government delegation to commiserate with the victims on Friday.

The delegation led by the Director-General of National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO), Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, visited Battor and Mepe.

They were briefed on the relief items donated to the victims so far.

Mr Ofori-Atta, who is part of the 13-member inter-ministerial committee has assured that he would work closely with other ministries to revive the economic activities of the affected persons.

“Let us be encouraged, Ministry of Finance, as a family concerned about what has happened to our brothers and sisters. Working with the VRA, we have brought in enough million to be able to support the relief that is going on and to thank Ghanaians for the spontaneous response,” he said.

Over 30,000 residents have been displaced and rendered homeless following the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams over a month ago.

The plight of the victims, who now live in safe havens, has attracted support from benevolent organisations and individuals.

Meanwhile, NaDMO has hinted that the floods at Mepe, which was the worst hit, are currently receding.

