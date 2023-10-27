The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received exemplary commendation from the executives and members of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) for what they described as unprecedented sports infrastructure across the country.

According to them, “it is a common sight now, if you travel around the country, you will see the number of infrastructural developments that have taken place, with these youth centres all over. So now we can play football in comfort, so it is proper that we come to say thank you.

GHALCA believes the availability of these projects, as has happened in other several great footballing nations, will herald the resurgence and offer the nurturing of sporting talents across the country.

This was made known when executives and members of the group, comprising heads and representatives of some of the football league clubs paid a courtesy call on the President on Thursday, 26th October, 2023, at the Jubilee House in Accra, to present an album of the season’s activities to the President, and discuss prevalent issues about football in Ghana.

Interacting with President Akufo-Addo, President of GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo, lauded the government’s stellar contribution in the area of support for clubs and for sports infrastructure.

He said, “we are here to thank you for what you’ve done, not only for GHALCA but football in general. Since you assumed office, you’ve done a lot for Ghana Football, notably, assistance to our members who qualify for international competitions.

“Yesterday was an example of your support for one of our members. Ampem Darkoa Ladies were here yesterday to bid you farewell to participate in a major competition. As usual, you made sure that you provided the needed support for them to excel in their assignment. A couple of weeks ago, when Medeama, our proud champions for this year, visited you, you once again supported them. So it is fair and proper for us to come and say thank you.”

Recalling the cessation of all football activities during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, he said, “taking our minds back a few years in the heat of COVID, you did not leave out football. In your famous Fellow Ghanaians Series, you always found space to do your bit for football. Even to the extent of doling out a lot of money to cushion us during those very difficult periods and we appreciate that so much.”

Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo also acknowledged the efforts of President Akufo-Addo in respect of the President’s Cup matches, saying, with the organisation and format of the competition tabled for a review, “since 2002, you are the only President to have participated on two successive occasions and if we have you again next year, you will score a hattrick, as we say in football.”

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, emphasized his government’s commitment towards a competitive and professional Club football environment in the country as part of key factors towards talent development and towards building strong national teams.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.