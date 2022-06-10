FIFA remains on track to introduce “robo linesmen” at the 2022 World Cup.

World boss Gianni Infantino is keen to introduce the “semi automated offside” system for Fifa’s global showpiece which starts in November.

Trials of the system, which uses 10 cameras to track 29 body points of each player, took place in the Club World Cup won by Liverpool and the Arab Cup held in four of Doha’s eight World Cup stadiums.

And with all the signs that the technology does work, bringing far quicker offside calls than under the current VAR line-led system, world chiefs are due to give a positive update at Monday’s delayed annual general meeting of the law-making International FA Board.

The meeting is being held in Qatar, after the initial March date in Zurich was postponed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fifa is understood to be ready to state there are no impediments to the full introduction of the technology.

It means that England’s opener against Iran on November 21 will be only the second game in which the technology is deployed.

But a final decision will be taken by Fifa after a full analysis of the data from the trials.

Fifa referee chief, former Italian whistler Pierluigi Collina, bristles at the use of the term “robot offside”.

He pointed out: “The referees and assistants are still responsible for the decision on the field of play.

“The technology only gives them valued support to make more accurate and quicker decisions, particularly when the offside decision is very tight and difficult.”

But the cameras do give instant information to allow assistant VAR offside operators to give information to the on-field officials in a matter of seconds.