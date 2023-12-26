FIAT (https://www.FIAT.com/​) awarded at the 2023 edition of the ADCE Awards, the most prestigious prize of the European creative community, promoted by the Art Directors Club of Europe; The brand, alongside Leo Burnett agency, excelled with the “No grey” project, awarded with the Grand Prix 2023, simply the best work across all disciplines.

The ADCE Jury awarded the “No Grey” project with this reason: “Operation ‘No Grey’ has managed to turn a marketing idea – no more grey cars – that usually only involves the marketing department and trade journalists – into a memorable and spectacular event. A piece of communication that spread spontaneously all over the world and managed, for the first time, to communicate FIAT’s main core value to everyone: Italian-ness. Thus, giving the brand global visibility without the media budget of its competitors”.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis Global CMO, declared: “I’m very honored to receive this prestigious award and I’m even more thrilled because the “No Grey” project was not an advertising tool, but how we decided to communicate a marketing choice. When we choose to close the production of grey cars, we knew it would have been a meaningful choice and a bold move and because of that we decided to leverage it at its best. The results and this prize are the prove we made it rightly and is a new stimulus to continue working with our approach, what we call THE FIAT WAY”.

The ‘No Grey’ project, developed by creative agency Leo Burnett and produced by Twister Film, launched in June, highlights FIAT’s strategic decision to stop the production of grey cars. In the video (https://apo-opa.co/3NHbBCC) Olivier Francois explains the strategy and becomes the clip’s protagonist, in which the 600e takes a deep dive into color, under the claim ‘ITALY. THE LAND OF COLOURS. FIAT. THE BRAND OF COLOURS’. A fresh and colorful project that embodies the joyful and pop spirit that characterizes the FIAT brand and that reached more than 10 million views on YouTube. Besides that, the echo of the project had a global relevance, receiving a world coverage in 4 continents Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIAT.

About ADCE:

The Art Director’s Club of Europe has been created in 1990 and since then it promotes the best European creativity, coming from 22 Member Clubs and a community of more than 7.500 creatives. This year’s was the thirty-second edition of the festival and a total of 43 Gold, 88 Silver, 130 Bronze and 159 Shortlists have been awarded. Among all these works, the No Grey operation emerged as the best one, deserving the Grand Prix.