After decades of an unresolved protracted dispute between feuding chieftaincy factions at Osu, they have decided to smoke the peace pipe.

The smoking of the peace pipe follows the death of the Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI in February.

His passing is said to have played a role in uniting the people as feuding factions unite to plan a befitting burial for the late Osu Mantse.

Nii Nortey Adumah Osiahene IV, who led the peace talks, said the new era will help foster development at Osu and its environs.

“This is history, it has taken us a long time to get here, we have had too many fractions for a while and I belonged to one of the fractions but we sat down, taught through things and came to a conclusion that as leaders we are to foster development, not fueling disputes, we believe unity will help move Osu forward,” he said.

Nii Nortey Adumah Osiahene IV was speaking to JoyNews after his installation as the temporal king of Osu.

During his brief tenure, Nii Nortey Adumah Osiahene IV said he will focus on improving access to education in the area.

“Osu is lacking a lot, one may think when they see Oxford Street and some buildings springing up around the area then it means Osu is developing but the people are not developing, it’s like we are stuck in a place and the rest has been fights fight fight!

“But I’m going to make sure I join hands with the traditional council and the elders to improve access to education and health facilities because we can do it,” he said.