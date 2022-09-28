A 43-year-old fetish priest has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a Koforidua Circuit court for defrauding people with counterfeit currency.

Richard Vormowor alias Nana Buame will serve his jail term in hard labour after he was convicted on his own plea.

He was on the police’s wanted list for various cases of money doubling scam.

In court, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Solomon Keelson said, the Koforidua District Police Command has been receiving numerous complaints of money doubling fraud.

According to him, on April 5 at 1:00pm, while the complainant in the case, one Inspector Nelson and other police personnel were on duty at Nkurakan Police checkpoint, they stopped a Hyundai mini bus heading towards Koforidua.

The convict, according to prosecution, was onboard the vehicle which was searched thoroughly.

He said during the operation, the officers retrieved seven (7) bundles of GHC20 cedis notes and two (2) bundles of GHC10 cedis notes suspected to be counterfeit belonging to the convict.

Richard was immediately arrested and sent to the Koforidua Central Police Station.

During interrogation, the police said, he admitted that the monies were fake, explaining that the bundles were made up of white papers he cut into sizes of the money notes embossed with the currency to look like original notes.

He was on his way to defraud unsuspecting persons in Koforidua with his fraudulent acts of money doubling.

He was arraigned in court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of preparation to commit crime to wit defrauding by false pretense.

The judge, ordered for the fake money notes to be burnt at the court premises.