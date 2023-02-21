Female footballers ganged up and attacked a male referee over poor officiating during a match in DR Congo.

Tension boiled following a missed penalty call during the match between DC Motema Pembe and TP Mazembe.

The case of these female footballers was the fact that the referee failed to award them a penalty which could have given them the opportunity to get a consolation goal in a match they were already losing 5-1.

Sensing danger from the irate players, the referee attempted to run for cover, but before he could, they caught up with him

They chased the referee across the pitch before having a hold of him at the touchline where he was subjected to punches and kicks.

One man could also be seen joining in on the savage attack.

Stadium staff attempted to help the referee, who eventually managed to slip down the tunnel but he was pursued by Motema Pembe players again.

The TP Mazembe players could only watch on as the incident unfolded.

Watch video below: