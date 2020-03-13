Female employees of the First Bank of Nigeria (FBN Bank) have been entreated to nurture healthy relationships to enhance their overall development as women.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day event organized by FBN Bank Ghana, Chief Executive Officer of Allure Africa, Dzigbordi Dosoo, advised the women to invest quality time and maintain a relentless focus on building their relationships as it formed the basis of life.

Ms Dosoo likened relationships developed by women to many balls that needed to be juggled with care, attention and skill in order to make a woman complete.

READ ALSO

“Take on an entrepreneurial approach to your work and develop your skills and abilities as well to bring to bear your influence and the ‘go-to’ experts in your workplace,” she further advised them.

Describing the event as enlightening, memorable and fun-filled, some women who participated in a quiz competition at the event won for themselves gift vouchers.

The International Women’s Day focuses on women’s achievements, promotes the untapped potential and opportunities for women and advocates for an end-to-violence against women.