Actress Fella Makafui and her sweetheart, Medikal are set to tie the knot in a wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Ahead of the wedding, Fella has held a bachelorette party, commonly known as a bridal shower on Ghana’s Independence Day, Friday, March 6, 2020.

ALSO: I waited for 45 mins to see her die – Jealous lover confesses

Adomonline.com has sighted more funs videos from Fella’s bridal shower. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online showing items to be shared at the wedding ceremony.

The packaging is done so beautifully as the items have been concealed in a hand-woven basket and neatly covered.