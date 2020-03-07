An evangelical pastor was jailed for 34 years in Britain on Friday, after he was convicted of a catalogue of rape and sexual abuse against children and adults over two decades.

A judge said self-styled prophet Michael Oluronbi carried out “one of the worst cases of sexual abuse” against children to come to court.

Oluronbi, 60, who is originally from Nigeria, was convicted of 15 counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault at a trial that ended in January.

The court was told there were at least 88 separate occasions on which he raped his victims, who are now adults.

Some offences were carried out after he convinced some of his victims to take part in “spiritual bathing”, which he said would “cleanse” them of evil spirits.

Birmingham Crown Court in central England was told some of his young female victims became pregnant several times.