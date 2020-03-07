Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh, says she has noted with concern the public bashing following a video of actress, Nana Ama McBrown, licking the mouth and hands of her daughter in public.

The incident which occurred during the one-year birthday celebration of McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, went viral.

The latest round of criticisms came from pundits on American-based TV station, Fox 5 News, who described the action as disgusting.

“As a former Deputy Gender Minister in charge of Social Welfare, I wish to add my voice to calls urging for calm and to cease fire because of the innocent child involved.

“This has become necessary in view of the fact that the attacks on the actress particularly on social media and online news portals would haunt the child in future,” Rachel Appoh, MP for Gomoa Central, said in a release issued on March 5, 2020.

The release said although McBrown’s action was “a bit on the high side,” it was purely based on motherly love for her child.

“It is for this reason that we advise the actress to be mindful of her actions and not use her tongue the next time, an action Social Welfare does not encourage.

"The office wants to take this opportunity to advise all parents to be careful and live above the trappings of care giving," the statement said.