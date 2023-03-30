Actress and wife of rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui, has left social media users with many questions after calling the former her boyfriend.

This comes amidst rife rumours about their divorce.

Taking to Twitter, Fella shared a photo of the rapper as she announced his return after his account was suspended in November 2022 for cloning President Nana Akufo-Addo after he made a few changes to his public profile.

He changed his username to Mr President and his image to that of the President. However, he maintained his handle @AMGMedical.

The actress asked tweeps to follow Medikal‘s new account coupled with a folded hand, rolling eye and face emojis.

Hi Guys,my boyfriend is back on Twitter ,follow his new account 🙄🙏🏾🙂 @Amgmedikalmdk pic.twitter.com/z8iZFZuqSv — Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) March 29, 2023

Fans who have sighted the post have, however, questioned her about the status of their marriage.

Your husband or boyfriend? — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) March 29, 2023

Read more comments below: