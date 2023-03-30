It is unusual for a person to have two possible fathers, and even so for the men in question to be related or blood brothers.

But in the case of Boakyewaa, a Kumasi-based woman, two blood brothers are claiming to be her biological father, a situation that is making her lose her identity.

Since her childhood, she had lived with Atuahene whom her mother presented as her father, but after almost 30 years, her father’s brother has claimed to be her biological father.

Judging from her father’s constant maltreatment, Boakyewaa is forced to believe she has no relations with the man she has grown up to know as her father.

“The man I have known to be my father never showed me love. I faced severe hardship under him and when I was in class 4 he sold me off to a family in Enchi. However, I found my way back and continued living with him again. At just age 22, he said he could not care for me and betrothed me to a man who was a total stranger. I got married to someone I had never spoken to, just because I wanted him to fund my education”.

“I accepted him still until I met a man called Addai Duah at a pharmacy who claimed to be my real father. When I asked my dad, he told me the man I met is his immediate brother, so I brushed it off my mind.”

However, her doubts became clear when her father, during an argument, blurted out that she is just a product of an adulterous relationship her mother had with his brother.

According to her, the words haunted her and she decided to pursue her uncle turned father, but they had little interaction before he passed on.

To bring an end to the entire brouhaha, the family has agreed for DNA to ascertain the real father between the brothers.

However, both parents of Boakyewaa have made a U-turn and accepted Atuahene to be her father, for now.