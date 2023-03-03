Talented Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Fella Makafui, has shown that she is very talented even on the dancefloor.

She visited the dance studio of famous dancer @demzy_baye as he taught her a few moves to make her a dance guru in his field.

Dressed in a yellow sleeveless bralette and a stretchy and fitting white and blue camouflage pair of leggings, Fella Makafui shared the final video of when she had picked up the steps.

Impressed with how accurate she delivered, Demzy began to cheer her on as she freestyled towards the end of the video.

The video has got many people admiring how Fella Makafui is willing to try new activities. Some fans also hinted that she would take over the job of dancers who would feature in the music videos of her husband and rapper, Medikal.

Below are videos of Fella Makafui’s dance lessons: