Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has uploaded eye-catching photos showing her flawless beauty, face beat, and hourglass figure in a waist trainer and see-through wear.

The award-winning movie star has lit up social media with the frames as she flexes her hourglass figure in the waist trainer.

On her Instagram page, where she has 3.6 million followers, she also flaunted her face with makeup.

The hugely successful movie star was feeling herself when she posted the photos on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She shared three eye-catching frames to her feed.