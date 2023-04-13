The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has seized unregistered herbal and orthodox medical products worth GH₵700,000 in Kumasi.

In a market surveillance exercise in the Ashanti Region, the Authority grabbed illegal pharmaceuticals, including body enhancement products from a retail market.

The products were seized from a single retail shop at the Alabar market, an identified hotbed for the sale of unwholesome herbal products and drugs.

The items included a variety of aphrodisiacs, unregistered herbal products, orthodox pain relievers, and cosmetics.

Some of the seized products had engraved on them unknown languages, while others were conspicuously sourced from the US.

Ashanti Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority, John Laryea Oddai Tettey indicated the products were a mixture of indigenous and exotic consumables.

“These products will never be approved by the FDA. How these products get into our market remains unknown. But we want to assure that when these smugglers beat entry points we will always fish them out when they come on the market,” he said.

According to the FDA, the seized products will be destroyed through incineration.

The Authority observed with worry the penetration of illicit medicinal products on the market.

However, the Authority says it is mapping the entire region to smoke out perpetrators and bring them to book.

“We do a lot of scouting and surveillance and we are mapping the entire region so that wherever we have these products sold, we will move to those areas and get rid of them. But we have some spots that perpetually display these products and we are starting with them and we will get to them. Those in these illegal trades must rethink their activities because we are coming after them,” he said.

A growing trend on social media is the sale of these unwholesome products.

The FDA is collaborating with the appropriate quarters to rid the internet of the advertisement and sale of such unwholesome products.

John Laryea Tettey cautions the public against patronage of unregistered products.

“Visit the hospital and get the prescription. We are not supposed to buy medicines like we buy toffees. Get to a licensed chemical shop or pharmacy to have your prescribed medication. Communication Directorate of the authority is collaborating with the relevant agencies to ensure that the appropriate thing is done to rid these marketers,” he said.

Already, three persons arrested for similar offences have been arraigned.