Ebenezer Nana Bonsu, the man who mutilated the body of his three-year-old son in Kumasi, has been granted GH¢30,000.00 bail with three sureties to be justified.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor, who was at the court, reports that the suspect pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and causing harm.

Lawyer for the accused started by re-enacting the transformational Biblical story of Saul to Paul adding that his client, if given a chance, will serve as a saint preaching against child abuse.

But the judge, Her honour Patricia Amponsah, stopped the accused lawyer and asked him to get straight to the point.

The Lawyer then prayed the court to grant the accused bail.

But the prosecutor, Inspector Regina Oparebea Amoako, objected to the bail application saying the suspect would be a threat to the mother and the victim.

She also indicated that the accused is not resident in Kumasi and cannot be trusted to stay here for the trial.

Erastus reported that the judge after suspending proceedings for a moment came back and decided that due to the current coronavirus pandemic it would do more harm than good to deny the accused bail.

The suspect was, therefore, granted GH¢30,000 bail with three sureties to be justified.

Mr Bonsu was in the grips of the Manhyia Police for virtually mutilating the body of his three-year-old son.

According to Barbara, the little information her son could give to her was that his father inflicted such pain to him for dipping his phone in his urine.

Miss Barbara and Mr Bonsu had cohabited for four years during which they gave birth to their now-abused son.