A 34-year-old student of the Nasarawa State University, Emmanuel Akiko, has been killed by hoodlums who invaded the Nasarawa Housing Estate on the Makurdi-Jos Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Our correspondent, who visited the area on Wednesday, gathered that the assailants, who came in their numbers around 10:00 pm on Saturday, gained access into the estate through the main gate.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the diseased, who was not living on the estate, was asked by his elder sister to go to her house to do some chores.

He said: “We heard that his elder sister, who travelled to Abuja, called him to go to her flat and help her start the generator so that the items in the freezer would be preserved, as there was no electricity.

“So, after starting the generator, he left it for about three hours and noticed that the items in the freezer were already frozen. Then, he decided to go out and put off the generator so he could go to bed. That was when he was attacked by the assailants, who stabbed him in the neck before strangling him.”

The victim’s father, Mr Dauda Akuki-Ovedoh, while fighting back tears, said he learnt from people on the estate that his son received a “strange call”, adding that he was talking to the caller when he was attacked.

“I can’t imagine how my only son was stabbed and strangled to death by assailants on an estate where there are security operatives. My son’s death has put me in trauma,” he added.

Our correspondent learnt that the deceased, who was studying Forensic Psychology, was the brother-in-law of the Director of Finance and Account in the state Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Agyo Ismaila-Ewa.

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, were abortive as of the time of filing this report.