Renowned Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson is not giving up on the search for her biological father.

In what seems like a passionate appeal, she claims she is still waiting for her dad’s call.

‘Father, DAD, I’m still waiting for your call’, she wrote on Twitter on Thursday, October 12.

Father, DAD, I’m still waiting for your call. — 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) October 12, 2023

The tweet which has since gone viral has once again ignited conversations about the identity of the real father of the Fix Us actress.

On Sunday, June 18, Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir, ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson’ with the intention of searching for the identity of the father.

However, the purpose of the book was diverted following Yvonne Nelson’s disclosure on pages 88-95 of chapter eight of her book that she aborted pregnancy for renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

The information about Sarkodie’s relationship with Yvonne Nelson made headlines on both social and mainstream media clouding Yvonne Nelson’s passionate desire to know her real father, the main reason for writing her memoir.

In ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, the Single and Married producer narrated that she was not a Nelson as her mother made her believe for many years after a DNA test proved otherwise.

Upon relentless persuasion to know her real father following the outcome of the DNA, her mother later mentioned late Peter Ala Adjetey, former Speaker of Parliament as her father.

The results of another DNA to confirm if the deceased statesman was her biological father also turned out negative, much to her disappointment.

The unexpected development incited her to press on her mother to disclose the identity of her father has been a wild goose chase.

According to Yvonne Nelson, her mother’s refusal to tell her who her real father has strained their once beautiful mother and daughter relationship since she has not been on talking terms with her mother since her 37th birthday in November last year.